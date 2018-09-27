Trump Coming to Rally In Topeka

President Donald Trump is coming to Kansas. The president is coming to Topeka to appear at a campaign rally with Kansas Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is in a heated battle in the race for Kansas Governor.

Kobach said he and Wink Hartman will be at the rally with President Trump next Saturday, October 6th in Topeka

The rally is scheduled for 6:30 at the Kansas Expocentere. Door open at 3:30.

Tickets are free, on a first come first serve base until all are gone.

Tickets can be requested for the rally at www.donaldjtrump.com