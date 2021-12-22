Salina, KS

Trucks Collide on Hedville Road

KSAL StaffDecember 22, 2021

A two vehicle collision on Hedville Road sends a Salina woman to the hospital.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a pickup crossed over the center line and hit a FedEx truck on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30pm just north of Watkins Road.

Deputies say 38-year-old Chad Markby of Culver was trying to pull off his jacket as he drove a 2011 Ford F250 northbound on Hedville when he allegedly struck the 2020 GMC FedEx work truck.

EMS transported 33-year-old April Padget to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for cuts and a possible shoulder injury. A 55-year-old female passenger in the FedEx truck was not injured.

