An employees truck was stolen from the lot at Great Plains Manufacturing while he worked on Thursday.

Salina Police are investigating after someone stole a maroon, 2005 Chevy Colorado pickup from the lot located at 601 Idlewilde sometime between 6:30am and 10:30am.

Eric Jackson told officers he still had the keys in his pocket but had left the truck unlocked.

The vehicle has Kansas tag: 217 ECH and is valued at $3,500.