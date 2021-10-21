Truck Stolen, Later Found on Fire

A theft case has led to an arson case after a sequence of events starting on Tuesday.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a theft was originally reported between the mornings of Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 at a residence in the 3300 block of E. Water Well Road.

A Salina couple told deputies their 2008 Buick Enclave had things taken from it, and their 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was missing altogether.

A wallet, debit cards, credit cards and a driver’s license were taken from the Enclave. The truck was valued at $1,500.

Deputies then reported to a fire the Village Inn at 453 S. Broadway Blvd. at 2:27 Thursday morning. The stolen truck was the thing on fire. It was completely burned and is a total loss. There was no damage to the nearby buildings.

Investigations are now underway on the original theft case and now an alleged arson case.