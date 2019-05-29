Salina, KS

Truck Stolen in the Middle of the Night

May 29, 2019

A truck was stolen from a central Salina driveway during the overnight hours Wednesday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the truck was taken sometime between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday from in front of a home at 216 E. Jewell.

The maroon colored 1989 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was parked in front of the house. The victim’s wife now believes she awoke to the truck being turned on at 2 a.m. Wednesday, however, at the time thought it was a train passing by.

The truck is valued at $1,000 and has a graphic that reads: “Dirty Rat Shop” on the back window.  It has a Kansas Tag: 737-KEP.

The 41-year-old victim says he kept a spare key inside of the truck.

