Truck Stolen From Workplace

A Salina woman is a facing a possible theft charge after she allegedly stole a truck yesterday afternoon.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 4:30, a 39-year-old Salina man reported his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was missing from his workplace at 312 N. Fifth Street.

A co-worker told the man that they saw a woman enter the truck earlier in the day and drive off.

Officers eventually saw the truck at the intersection of Fifth St. and Mulberry St., and a traffic stop occurred on Seventh Street.

Mary Willems, a 25-year-old woman from Salina, was driving the truck. She had also allegedly pocketed $25 from the truck.

Willems was arrested and charged with felony theft.

The truck is valued at $8,000, and the keys were in the truck at the time of the theft.