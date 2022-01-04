Truck Stolen, Arrest Made

A Salina man was arrested after police found him behind the wheel of a stolen truck early Tuesday.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Napoleon Svendblad-Valladares, III was taken into custody after an officer on patrol identified a 2000 Chevy 1500 pickup that was reported stolen and made a traffic stop.

Police say the work truck had been taken from the 700 block of N. Broadway around 11pm on Monday. A few hours later, Svendblad-Valladares, III was arrested in the 2100 block of E. Crawford on one count of possession of stolen property.

The Chevy pickup was undamaged and has been returned to its owner.