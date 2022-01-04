Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 31 °

Truck Stolen, Arrest Made

KSAL StaffJanuary 4, 2022

A Salina man was arrested after police found him behind the wheel of a stolen truck early Tuesday.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Napoleon Svendblad-Valladares, III was taken into custody after an officer on patrol identified a 2000 Chevy 1500 pickup that was reported stolen and made a traffic stop.

Police say the work truck had been taken from the 700 block of N. Broadway around 11pm on Monday. A few hours later, Svendblad-Valladares, III was arrested in the 2100 block of E. Crawford on one count of possession of stolen property.

The Chevy pickup was undamaged and has been returned to its owner.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Truck Stolen, Arrest Made

A Salina man was arrested after police found him behind the wheel of a stolen truck early Tuesday. ...

January 4, 2022 Comments

High-End Tools Stolen

Kansas News

January 4, 2022

Trump Endorses Schmidt

Kansas News

January 4, 2022

Bitter Cold, Light Snow on Horizon

Top News

January 4, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Stolen, Arrest Made
January 4, 2022Comments
High-End Tools Stolen
January 4, 2022Comments
Trump Endorses Schmidt
January 4, 2022Comments
SUV Flips End Over End
January 4, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices