Truck Rolls Near Salina Late Tuesday Night

A Tennessee man was transported to the hospital in Salina late Tuesday night after rolling his truck and trailer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Eric Johnson from Burnsville, Tennessee, was driving a 2016 Mack truck pulling a trailer, headed west on Interstate 70. As he was exiting at Salina to Ohio Street he left the road. The truck and trailer overturned as he tried to return to the roadway.

Johnson, who was buckled up, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at 11:15 Tuesday night, at the Ohio Street exit along Interstate 70.