A driver is dead after plunging his truck into a river.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a driver identified as 73-year-old Edward Fitzpatrick, struck a guard rail on US 81 Highway Tuesday afternoon and went over an embankment into the Ninnescah River. The truck came to rest on its top in the river.

Fitzpatrick was transported by EMS to a hospital where he was pronounced dead,

The crash happened in Sumner County Tuesday afternoon near Belle Plaine.