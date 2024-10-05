Truck Flips Into Creek

Three teens were transported to a hospital after a truck flipped and became partially submerged in a creek Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Troy Allen from Derby was driving a Ford F 150 pickup truck pulling a trailer, headed north on Milford Lake Road. He began to lose control, and the attached trailer pulled the truck into the east ditch. The truck continued north in the ditch for a short distance, eventually striking a concrete culvert, becoming airborne, and dropping approximately 20 feet into a creek. The truck came to rest on its roof, which was partially submerged in the water.

Allen and two passengers were transported to the hospital in Junction City to be treated for suspected minor injuries. The passengers are identified as:

19-year-old Cayden Arnett – Derby

19-year-old Blake Huffman -Derby

The crash happened at around 9:15 Friday night on Milford Lake Road just South of Liberty Hall Road, or Milford Lake Road just North of I 70, in Geary County.