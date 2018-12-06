Salina, KS

VIDEO: Fire Engulfs Truck

Jeremy BohnDecember 6, 2018

Both the Salina Fire Department and Salina Police Department responded to a truck on fire in South Salina early Thursday morning.

Salina Police Officer Travis Dooley told KSAL News at the scene the truck’s driver was traveling north on Ohio St. when he noticed a foul smell coming from his vehicle. The driver pulled into the Dillon’s parking lot at 1235 E. Cloud to investigate the smell when for an unknown reason, the truck became completely engulfed in flames.

Salina Fire arrived just after 9 a.m. to extinguish the flames. It only took SFD a matter of minutes to put the fire out and eliminate the threat.

No one was hurt. Dillon’s however did have to temporarily turn off its gas pumps while fire crews worked to put out the truck fire.

 

 

Video and photo courtesy Julie Stratman

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.



