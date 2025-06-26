Truck Driver Killed in Crash

A truck driver from New York was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Jagjeevan Singh from Flora Park, New York, was driving a Freightliner semi headed west on Interstate 70. The truck and trailer crossed the left lane, and left the road. It struck a guard rail, then left the road on the right side. It then struck the north guard rail, rolled onto its side, and came to rest blocking westbound traffic.

Singh died at the scene.

The crash happened at 9:49 Wednesday night on I 70 near Salina, at the 252.9 milepost, about a half mile west of Ohio St