Salina Sex Offender Dies in Prison

A man serving a life sentence for child sex crimes committed in Saline County died in prison.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Lansing Correctional Facility resident Larry James Gregg, 80, died Thursday.

Gregg was found unresponsive in his cell. Staff and Emergency Medical Service personnel administered life-saving measures but were unable to revive him.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Gregg was serving a life sentence for convictions of four counts of rape and four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in committed in Saline County on December 31st, 2025.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867. The facility only serves males and maintains maximum and medium units totaling 1,920 beds and a 512-bed minimum security unit.