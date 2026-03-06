Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A White City man was transported to the hospital in Salina after he rolled a commercial truck in a single-vehicle crash in rural Saline County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Phillip Weir was driving a Kenworth Straight Truck headed west on K4 Highway when it left the road. He overcorrected and crossed the center line. The truck then rolled onto its side through the south ditch, coming to rest on its wheels.

Weir, who was not buckled up, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Friday during the noon hour, southeast of Salina on K4 Highway at milepost 211 near Amos Road.