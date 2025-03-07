Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A truck driver from Salina was injured in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Interstate 70 and US Highway 81 Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 79-year-old Bob Mitchell was driving an International semi at the “big junction”, exiting I 70 to head north on US Highway 81. While on the off ramp he lost control and the truck overturned, coming to a rest on the Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 81.

Mitchell was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 7:30 Thursday night at around 7:30 at the big junction located approximately two miles Northwest of Salina.