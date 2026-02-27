Truck Destroyed in Suspicious Fire

A suspicious vehicle fire leads to a second fire that destroyed a pickup truck.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Thursday morning around 9:45am, a patrol officer noticed a small fire burning under a truck in the 700 block of N. 9th Street. A man who was standing in the driveway quickly ran away.

The Salina Fire Department arrived and doused the flames. Investigators were unable to determine the cause and wanted to talk with the owner. As the Fire Marshal was leaving he noticed a man in the area walking with gas cans.

A short time later, neighbors reported the same truck, a 1995 Dodge Ram truck was on fire. Fire crews responded and the police officer saw the same man running from the scene.

David Lee Garrett, 42 of Salina was arrested after a short foot chase. He’s now facing numerous charges that could include criminal use of explosives, interference with law enforcement and six counts of endagerment.

Police say the fire burned through the brake system and allowed the truck to roll down the driveway and out into the street before firefighters put down the flames.

No one was injured.