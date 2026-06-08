Truck Crashes Into Barbershop

A driver was arrested after crashing his pickup truck into a barbershop in the Rice County community of Lyons.

According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday at approximately 5:10 PM, deputies were dispatched to Hairtenders, a local barber shop, for a report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival they found a vehicle had struck the building and was partially inside the structure.

The crash caused significant structural damage to the business.

The investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it impacted the building.

A male subject was taken into custody on multiple traffic and criminal charges. He is currently being held in the Rice County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

Sheriff Nick Sowers stated, “Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or any impairing substance is extremely dangerous. Impaired driving puts innocent people at risk and can quickly turn a poor decision into a tragedy. Our office will continue working to identify and remove impaired drivers from our roadways before someone is seriously injured or killed.”

This case remains under investigation.

Photos via Rice County Sheriff’s Office