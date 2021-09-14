Truck and Tools Stolen

The Salina Police Department is investigating a report of a vehicle theft that occurred Sunday night.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 79-year-old Salina man reported his red 1999 Ford F150 truck to be stolen. He believed it happened between 11 p.m. on September 12th and 11 a.m. on the 13th at the 200 block of S. 7th Street. The truck has Kansas disabled tags reading B-3987.

The victim estimated the truck’s value at $5,000, and there were various tools inside it valued around $2,000. The man believes the truck was locked, but there might have been a set of keys inside of it.

There are no suspects at this time.