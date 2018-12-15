Salina, KS

Troopers Shoot Suspect in NW Kansas

KSAL StaffDecember 15, 2018

One person was shot by officers in an incident in Northwest Kansas on Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  at 10:39 am, troopers were called to assist in Northwest Smith County in an attempted homicide case.

The suspect fled the scene. Ground units and KHP aircraft  began a search.

The suspect was located in a wooded area, where he started to fire at troopers. Troopers returned fire and the suspect was struck.

The suspect was life-flighted to a hospital.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called and have taken over the investigation.

