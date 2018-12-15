Troopers Shoot Suspect in NW Kansas

One person was shot by officers in an incident in Northwest Kansas on Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 10:39 am, troopers were called to assist in Northwest Smith County in an attempted homicide case.

The suspect fled the scene. Ground units and KHP aircraft began a search.

The suspect was located in a wooded area, where he started to fire at troopers. Troopers returned fire and the suspect was struck.

The suspect was life-flighted to a hospital.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called and have taken over the investigation.