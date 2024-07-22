Troopers Inspecting School Vehicles

It’s another sign that the new school year is just around the corner. The Kansas Highway Patrol is inspecting school buses and other transport vehicles. Each year every school vehicle used to transport students is inspected.

According to the agency, they are working to ensure students are safe on their travels to and from school. Every July and August, KHP troopers partner with school districts across the state to check all school buses and ensure they are in proper working condition.

Troopers will check the buses until the beginning of the school session to make sure the vehicles will safely load, transport, and unload students. Troopers will check the lights, emergency exits, tires, windshield wipers, fire extinguishers, first aid kits and emergency spill kits.

“Our children are our future. We owe it to the family members and their children to make sure these kids arrive to and from their destinations safely,” said Captain Candice Breshears of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “By partnering with these school districts across Kansas, we can ensure that we are taking the proper steps to keep Kansas children safe.”

A decal will be displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield for any bus or school vehicle passing inspection. Vehicles that do not comply with safety regulations cannot be used to transport students until all defects are corrected and a trooper re-checks the vehicle.

In 2023, the Patrol inspected 10,066 buses and other school vehicles for defects.

