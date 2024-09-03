Troopers Have Busy Labor Day Weekend

It was a busy Labor Day Weekend for Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers.

According to the agency, KHP personnel assisted 575 motorists over the holiday reporting period. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, August 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Among other things, troopers made a dozen DUI arrests, and worked one fatal non-DUI related crash involving one non-DUI related fatality over the holiday.

The following is a tabulation of the weekend statistics:

Enforcement Data 2022 2023 2024 DUI Arrests 34 16 12 Speed Citations 796 687 598 Speed Warnings 645 447 567 Safety Belt Citations 89 58 62 Safety Belt Warnings 12 4 7 Safety Belt Teen Citations 6 7 2 Safety Belt Teen Warnings 0 0 0 Child Restraint Citations 23 15 9 Motorist Assist 646 772 575