Troopers Have Busy Labor Day Weekend

By Todd Pittenger September 3, 2024

It was a busy Labor Day Weekend for Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers.

According to the agency, KHP personnel assisted 575 motorists over the holiday reporting period. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, August 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Among other things, troopers made a dozen DUI arrests, and worked one fatal non-DUI related crash involving one non-DUI related fatality over the holiday.

The following is a tabulation of the weekend statistics:

Enforcement Data202220232024
DUI Arrests341612
Speed Citations796687598
Speed Warnings645447567
Safety Belt Citations895862
Safety Belt Warnings1247
Safety Belt Teen Citations672
Safety Belt Teen Warnings000
Child Restraint Citations23159
Motorist Assist646772575
Crash Data202220232024
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Crashes221
Non-DUI Related Fatalities221

 