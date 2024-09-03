Troopers Have Busy Labor Day Weekend

It was a busy Labor Day Weekend for Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers.
According to the agency, KHP personnel assisted 575 motorists over the holiday reporting period. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, August 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2024.
Among other things, troopers made a dozen DUI arrests, and worked one fatal non-DUI related crash involving one non-DUI related fatality over the holiday.
The following is a tabulation of the weekend statistics:
|Enforcement Data
|2022
|2023
|2024
|DUI Arrests
|34
|16
|12
|Speed Citations
|796
|687
|598
|Speed Warnings
|645
|447
|567
|Safety Belt Citations
|89
|58
|62
|Safety Belt Warnings
|12
|4
|7
|Safety Belt Teen Citations
|6
|7
|2
|Safety Belt Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|0
|Child Restraint Citations
|23
|15
|9
|Motorist Assist
|646
|772
|575
|Crash Data
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Crashes
|2
|2
|1
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|2
|2
|1