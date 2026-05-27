Chlorine Leak Prompts Water Park Closure

A chlorine leak has prompted the temporary closure of Salina’s Kenwood Cove Water Park.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, the water park was closed effective immediately following a hazardous materials (hazmat) incident identified within the facility. Out of an abundance of caution and to protect the health and safety of guests and staff, the water park has been closed while appropriate emergency response protocols, environmental assessments, and remediation procedures are completed.

Salina Fire Chief Shane Pearson tells KSAL the issue was a chlorine leak inside the pump building on the property. The Chief says employees who discovered the leak suffered some respiratory issues, but is was not serious.

Pearson says firefighters took care of the issue, and it’s been resolved.

At this time:

The facility is closed to all guests and staff until further notice.

All scheduled programs and public swim at the waterpark are canceled until the facility is safe to reopen.

They anticipate being able to open the water park on Thursday morning for water walking.