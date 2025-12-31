Troopers Busy Over Holiday

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy keeping roads and highways safe over the Christmas Holiday.

According to the agency, troopers worked one fatal crash over the holiday. The fatal crash occurred in Ellsworth County on December 27th.

Among other things, troopers also made 27 DUI arrests and performed 809 motorist assists.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 24th, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 28th.

Enforcement Data 2023 2024 2025 DUI Arrests 7 7 27 Speed Citations 370 227 769 Speed Warnings 326 309 784 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 21 14 50 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 0 7 2 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 2 0 5 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 2 2 0 Child Restraint – Citations 9 8 11 Motorist Assists 449 218 809

Crash Data 2023 2024 2025 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 4 1 1 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 4 1 1