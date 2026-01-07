Troopers Busy on Holiday Patrol

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy keeping roads and highways safe over the New Year’s holiday and into the weekend.

According to the agency, KHP personnel assisted 687 motorists over the holiday reporting period.

Troopers also worked two fatal crashes, in Jefferson and Ford counties. Among other things, they also made 25 DUI arrests, and wrote 572 speeding citations.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Enforcement Data 2024 2025 2026 DUI Arrests 29 12 25 Speed Citations 717 286 572 Speed Warnings 476 274 566 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 39 24 91 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 3 1 2 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 5 2 5 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 1 0 0 Child Restraint – Citations 19 8 7 Motorist Assists 504 245 687

Crash Data 2024 2025 2026 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 1 1 2 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 1 1 2