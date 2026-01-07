Troopers Busy on Holiday Patrol

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy keeping roads and highways safe over the New Year’s holiday and into the weekend.
According to the agency, KHP personnel assisted 687 motorists over the holiday reporting period.
Troopers also worked two fatal crashes, in Jefferson and Ford counties. Among other things, they also made 25 DUI arrests, and wrote 572 speeding citations.
The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 4, 2026.
|Enforcement Data
|2024
|2025
|2026
|DUI Arrests
|29
|12
|25
|Speed Citations
|717
|286
|572
|Speed Warnings
|476
|274
|566
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|39
|24
|91
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|3
|1
|2
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|5
|2
|5
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|1
|0
|0
|Child Restraint – Citations
|19
|8
|7
|Motorist Assists
|504
|245
|687
|Crash Data
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|1
|1
|2
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|1
|1
|2
Reporting period for 2024 was from 6:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Reporting period for 2025 was from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.