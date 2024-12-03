Troopers Busy During Travel Period

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
According to the agency, the Kansas Highway Patrol worked one fatal non-DUI related crash involving one non-DUI related fatality over the holiday reporting period. The fatal crash occurred in Nemaha County.
Among other things, troopers also made 13 DUI arrests, issued 1,135 speeding tickets, and assisted 893 motorists.
Information in the table is compared to the data from both 2022 and 2023.
|Enforcement Data
|2022
|2023
|2024
|DUI Arrests
|29
|18
|13
|Speed Citations
|1087
|621
|1135
|Speed Warnings
|937
|689
|1042
|Safety Belt Citations
|88
|40
|86
|Safety Belt Warnings
|12
|6
|7
|Safety Belt Teen Citations
|2
|2
|3
|Safety Belt Teen Warnings
|0
|1
|0
|Child Restraint Citations
|13
|17
|22
|Motorist Assist
|931
|1117
|893
|Crash Data
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|1
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|1
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Fatal Crashes
|2
|1
|1
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|4
|1
|1
*Reporting period for 2022 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Reporting period for 2023 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.
Reporting period for 2024 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.