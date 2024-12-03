Troopers Busy During Travel Period

By Todd Pittenger December 3, 2024

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

According to the agency, the Kansas Highway Patrol worked one fatal non-DUI related crash involving one non-DUI related fatality over the holiday reporting period. The fatal crash occurred in Nemaha County.

Among other things, troopers also made 13 DUI arrests, issued 1,135 speeding tickets, and assisted 893 motorists.

Information in the table is compared to the data from both 2022 and 2023.

Enforcement Data202220232024
DUI Arrests291813
Speed Citations10876211135
Speed Warnings9376891042
Safety Belt Citations884086
Safety Belt Warnings1267
Safety Belt Teen Citations223
Safety Belt Teen Warnings010
Child Restraint Citations131722
Motorist Assist9311117893
Crash Data202220232024
Fatal DUI Related Crashes100
DUI Related Fatalities100
Non-DUI Fatal Crashes211
Non-DUI Related Fatalities411

*Reporting period for 2022 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Reporting period for 2023 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Reporting period for 2024 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.