Troopers Busy During Travel Period

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

According to the agency, the Kansas Highway Patrol worked one fatal non-DUI related crash involving one non-DUI related fatality over the holiday reporting period. The fatal crash occurred in Nemaha County.

Among other things, troopers also made 13 DUI arrests, issued 1,135 speeding tickets, and assisted 893 motorists.

Information in the table is compared to the data from both 2022 and 2023.