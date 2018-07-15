Salina, KS

Troopers Begin Training in Salina

KSAL StaffJuly 15, 2018

The latest class of Kansas Highway Patrol recruits have started their training in Salina.

According to the agency, on Wednesday KHP Class #58 reported to the training academy in Salina for the first day of training.

Throughout their time at the training academy in Salina, recruits will go through classroom and practical training. They will learn accident investigation techniques; testing of impaired drivers; Kansas laws and statutes; among many other things.

The recruits will practice car stops; will train at the firing range; will learn defensive tactics; will learn testing for DUI; and other critical training components that they will need to incorporate as they are on their own out on the road.

Following 23 weeks of training, those who pass the class will graduate in December. They will then enter the field training phase of the program, at their assigned locations

 

