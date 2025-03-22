Trooper Rescues Kidnapped Child

A traffic stop leads to the discovery of a kidnapped child.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper assigned to the criminal interdiction unit stopped an SUV for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, it was discovered the front seat passenger had a warrant for his arrest from another state for kidnapping a 6-year-old girl just over a month prior. The trooper had observed a girl about that age in the vehicle with the two adult male occupants, both of whom were in their 60s. The driver had a criminal history to include homicide and numerous weapons violations over the years.

After the trooper and a deputy from a local sheriff’s office quickly secured both the driver and passenger, the trooper safely removed the little girl from the vehicle. The 6-year-old girl gave the trooper a false name and date of birth, after having been coached to do so, in an attempt to keep the adult out of jail.

Ultimately, the trooper calmed the girl down and got her to tell him her real name. She was the kidnapping victim, who had been with this suspect for over a month on the run. Thankfully the girl was unharmed, and the men were taken into custody.

photos via Kansas Highway Patrol