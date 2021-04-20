Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 26 °

Trooper Recognized For Heroism

Todd PittengerApril 20, 2021

A Kansas State Trooper has been recognized for life-saving heroism.

According to the agency, Technical Trooper Ryan Wolting received the Hero Award from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

On September 18th, 2019, Trooper Wolting arrived on scene at a serious injury crash on I-70 in Lincoln County. The driver sustained major injuries and was quickly bleeding out.

Trooper Wolting immediately applied a tourniquet to the driver’s arm, which stopped the bleeding.

A trauma nurse at the Salina Regional Hospital later told KHP that Trooper Wolting’s efforts and the application of the tourniquet saved the life of the truck driver.

The Kansas Department of Transportation Hero Award recognizes individuals who risked their life when they happened upon a crash or tried to prevent the likelihood of a crash in a one-time traffic safety-related incident.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

3-Million Dollars in Rent and Utili...

The City of Salina Community Relations Division, in partnership with Catholic Charities of Northern ...

April 20, 2021 Comments

Trooper Recognized For Heroism

Top News

April 20, 2021

Smoky Valley Names Jason Drouillard...

Sports News

April 20, 2021

2021 Headline Acts Announced For Sm...

Top News

April 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3-Million Dollars in Rent...
April 20, 2021Comments
Rural Saline County Vacci...
April 20, 2021Comments
K-State Student From Sali...
April 20, 2021Comments
Colyer Kicks Off 2022 Cam...
April 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices