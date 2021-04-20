Trooper Recognized For Heroism

A Kansas State Trooper has been recognized for life-saving heroism.

According to the agency, Technical Trooper Ryan Wolting received the Hero Award from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

On September 18th, 2019, Trooper Wolting arrived on scene at a serious injury crash on I-70 in Lincoln County. The driver sustained major injuries and was quickly bleeding out.

Trooper Wolting immediately applied a tourniquet to the driver’s arm, which stopped the bleeding.

A trauma nurse at the Salina Regional Hospital later told KHP that Trooper Wolting’s efforts and the application of the tourniquet saved the life of the truck driver.

The Kansas Department of Transportation Hero Award recognizes individuals who risked their life when they happened upon a crash or tried to prevent the likelihood of a crash in a one-time traffic safety-related incident.