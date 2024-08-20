Trooper Involved in Fatal Crash

A Kansas State Trooper who was responding with lights and siren to a fatal crash was involved in a fatal crash.

According to the KHP, on Monday at approximately 11:15am, a trooper was responding to a two-vehicle fatality collision involving a commercial motor vehicle that occurred on K-23 Highway between Hoxie and I-70 in Sheridan County.

The Trooper was headed west on 100 South Road with emergency lights and siren activated as he approached the intersection at 40 East Road. The Trooper entered the intersection and struck the driver’s side of a southbound SUV.

As a result of the collision, the male driver of the SUV was killed. A female passenger in the front passenger seat and a 1-year-old passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 3-year-old passenger was air lifted from the collision scene. The Trooper was treated and released from the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team was called to the scene, and this crash remains under investigation at this time.