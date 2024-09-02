Trooper, Abilene Business Help Church Group

A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper and an Abilene business helped a stranded church group make it back home to Salina.

According to the agency, Trooper Lane Mullins encountered a situation that reminds us all of the importance of being prepared. At 8:17 Monday morning he pulled up to a bus stranded in the median at the 284 eastbound on I-70 in Dickinson county. The bus, carrying about 20 members of a church group from Salina, had blown both front tires while returning home from Kentucky.

Despite calls to several wreckers, no one had the equipment to tow the bus. Trooper Mullins advised the group to arrange rides for the passengers and reached out to Don’s Tire in Abilene.

Even on his holiday off, a gentleman from Don’s Tire stepped up to change the tires, ensuring everyone got home safely. After six hours of traffic control by Trooper Mullins, the bus was back on the road.

This incident is a reminder to always check your vehicles, whether big or small, before embarking on trips.

A special thank you to Trooper Mullins for his dedication and to Don’s Tire for going above and beyond.

Photos via Kansas Highway Patrol