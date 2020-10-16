Trojans handle Vikings 53-8

The Southeast of Saline Trojans scored on their first seven possessions of the game Friday night in Lindsborg and six times in the first half alone to cruise to a 53-8 victory over the Vikings. Bryant Banks scored on the first two drives, one from 11 yards out and another from 1 yard out to give the Trojans an early 16-0 in the first quarter. Jaxson Gebhardt followed that up with a 56 yard touchdown strike to Mason Murray to wrap up the first quarter scoring at 22-0. The Trojans continued their dominance in the second quarter as Gebhardt hit Chase Poague on a 53 yard screen pass to go up 30-0 with 8:33 remaining in the half. Gebhardt then added a 35 yard scramble and another 64 yard pass to Murray again to complete the first half scoring at 53-0. Southeast opened up the second half with one more score on their opening drive as Gebhardt hit Tyler Breeding for a 1 yard score which was Gebhardt’s 4th touchdown pass of the night. The Vikings finally get on the board with 7:59 left on the fourth quarter following a muffed punt by the Trojans. Jake Lucas got the ball in the end zone on a 1-yard run and then hit Braunson Golden for the 2 point conversion for the final score of 53-8. Southeast of Saline was led by Jaxson Gebhardt who was 9-11 passing the ball for 241 yards and 4 scores as well as 12 rushes for 134 yards and another touchdown to account for five scores on the night. Bryant Banks added 75 yards on 11 carries with one score, while Michael Murray had two grabs for 120 yards and 2 scores. The Vikings were led by Kort Sjogren who had 37 yards on 13 carries. The Vikings fall t0 2-5 on the season and will travel to Russell next Friday to face the Broncos for their final regular season game.

Don Bengtson