Triple Murder Suspect Caught Near Abilene

A Dickinson County Sheriff Deputy checking on a stranded motorist began a series of events which ended with the arrest of a suspect in a triple murder case.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday morning they received a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the area of K-15 Highway and 2900 Avenue, north of Abilene. A deputy responded to the motorist assist and made contact with a male subject. The vehicle was out of the roadway and the subject advised he was waiting for a tow truck. The deputy then left the scene but told the male subject he would check on him later.

The agency was later notified that the individual the deputy had contact with was a suspect in a triple homicide that occurred on February 2nd in Kansas City, Missouri. Deputies returned to the area and confirmed the suspect was still with the vehicle.

Additional deputies arrived as well as troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol. While awaiting the arrival of an armored vehicle from the Junction City Police department, deputies observed the subject leaving the area on 2900 and heading towards K-15 Highway. The Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and another deputy contacted the subject at 2900 Avenue and K-15 Highway. A brief foot pursuit ensued and the K-9 was deployed. The suspect surrendered to the K-9 unit and was taken into custody by deputies.

The suspect, Armando Navarro, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri is being held at the Dickinson County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Missouri.