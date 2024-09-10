“Tribute to Heroes” Planned Wedensday

Salina first responders will pause to remember, and honor their brother and sister firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice 23 years ago.

A couple of September 11th remembrance events are planned for Wednesday.

On Wednesday, September 11th, a “Tribute to Heroes Memorial Service” will be held at Fire Station 1, 222 W. Elm Street, at 8:00 AM. The ceremony in Salina will one of many around the country, as Americans remember those killed in the terror attacks. Nearly 3,000 people died when four hijacked airliners crashed into the World Trade Center complex, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Later Wednesday evening, an “Evening to Always Remember” will be held from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at Great Life Golf & Fitness, 1800 S. Marymount Rd. The cost is $10.00 with a cash bar. Martinelli’s Little Italy will provide the food, and Tony Bowell will provide music.

The public is invited to attend either or both events.