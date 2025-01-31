Trespasser Threatens Security Guard, Sheriff’s Deputy

A man who was warned not be on hospital property is now facing more than trespassing charges.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 55-year-old Roy Unruh was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly threatening to kill a security officer and a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy. Police say around 2:30am, security staff at Salina Regional Health Center found Unruh sleeping by the front door.

When security confronted Unruh he reportedly exposed himself to the guards. Officers arrived and took him into custody for trespassing and lewd/lascivious behavior.

Police say Unruh was intoxicated, and while be medically cleared he threatened to kill a security officer. At the jail, Unruh threatened to kill a sheriff’s deputy.

He’s now facing charges that could include trespassing, lewd/lascivious, and two counts of criminal threat.