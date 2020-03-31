Salina, KS

Trespass and Drug Charges

KSAL StaffMarch 31, 2020

A Salina man who was barred from visiting his ex-girlfriend’s home is now facing charges for trespassing and drugs.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Jaime Leos, Jr. was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after trying to break into a 24-year-old woman’s home in the 1200 block of Stapler.

Police say Leos, Jr. had been banned from the property earlier in the month in connection to another incident. The woman called for help and Leos, Jr. left.

He was located around 1am by a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy in the area of Ohio and Stapler but ignored commands to stop walking. A SPD officer arrived moments later and took him into custody on a Saline County warrant for criminal in possession of a firearm.

A search during his arrest revealed a small amount of marijuana and methamphetamine in his pocket. Leos, Jr. is also facing new charges of trespassing and felony interference with police.

