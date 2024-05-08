Business Awards Nominations Open

The Kansas Department of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2024 To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards. The popular annual award program recognizes companies and individuals around the state for the positive impact they make on their communities and the Kansas economy.

This year’s banquet and award ceremony will be held Thursday, October 3, at the Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“The number of outstanding business success stories across Kansas continues to grow — and we’re looking forward to recognizing more impressive companies and businesspeople who invest in their communities and in our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The To The Stars awardees exemplify the spirit and determination necessary to succeed in business and make a lasting impact. We all know companies and individuals that have gone above and beyond, and I encourage everyone to nominate them for this notable honor.”

Companies, organizations and individuals can be nominated in the following categories:

– Companies that stand out in the agribusiness industry – including agricultural production, products and services, and agri-tourism Apprenticeship Champions and Partners – Companies and other entities that excel providing registered apprenticeship programs in Kansas

The Department of Commerce also will announce the prestigious Governor’s Award of Excellence winner and the 2024 Governor’s Exporter of the Year during the banquet and awards ceremony.

“As our state’s economy keeps growing, it’s only appropriate that we celebrate and thank the Kansas businesses that continue to support their communities and drive our state’s unprecedented economic success,” Commerce Deputy Secretary of Business Development Joshua Jefferson said. “We look forward to recognizing another year of outstanding businesses and hard-working Kansans, and we hope to see you in Great Bend.”

To learn more about To The Stars: Kansas Businesses Awards categories, view past winners and to nominate a business or businessperson, including your own, click here.