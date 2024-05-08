EF-Zero Tornado Confirmed In Riley County

Damage assessment is continuing following damaging storms in Kansas.

The National Weather Service says an EF-zero tornado touched down in southern Riley County on Monday evening.

The twister remained on the ground for five minutes and damaged trees and an irrigation pivot. No injuries were reported.

Damage cleanup is also underway after strong thunderstorms moved through the city of Burden in Cowley County.

A storm producing winds up to 80-miles-per-hour tore through the town on Monday night causing roof damages to homes, downing tree limbs and power lines.

Officials say that much of the damage was caused by straight-line winds.