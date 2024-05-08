2024 All-Big 12 Softball Awards Revealed

The league has announced the 2024 All-Big 12 Softball award winners. Texas collected three individual honors while Oklahoma State’s Lexi Kilfoyl was revealed as the Unanimous Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and Oklahoma’s Kinzie Hansen was named Defensive Player of the Year. The honorees were selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Texas sophomore Reese Atwood became the first Longhorn to be voted Big 12 Player of the Year since Taylor Thom in 2014. Teagan Kavan is the Longhorns’ first Freshman of the Year since Tiarra Davis in 2014 while Mike White was named Big 12 Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.

Atwood leads the country with her 83 RBIs which ranks sixth-all time in a single-season by a league player. The USA Softball Player of the Year Top 26 Finalist also led the league in the regular season in home runs (21), the most by a UT player in a single-season, total bases (144) and slugging percentage (.917). Atwood won three Big 12 Player of the Week awards during the regular season and the sophomore is the first underclassman to win Player of the Year since Oklahoma’s Shay Knighten in 2017.

Kilfoyl led the Conference and ranks third nationally with a 1.11 earned run average while her league-leading 21 wins are 14th nationally. The graduate student’s .172 opponent batting average was the second-best by a Conference pitcher during the season. Kilfoyl is OSU’s third Pitcher of the Year in the last four seasons.

Kavan shined in her debut season, posting a 16-2 record with the eighth-lowest ERA by a league pitcher (2.09). The freshman threw 97.1 innings and gave up just 31 runs with six complete games.

Hansen had a .986 fielding percentage with 199 putouts during the season. The catcher from Norco, California was the anchor of a Sooner defense that ranks fourth nationally with a .981 fielding percentage. This is the sixth consecutive season that an OU player has won Defensive Player of the Year.

White led Texas to its first regular season Big 12 Championship since 2010 with a 23-4 league record. White has taken the Longhorns to the top of the national polls and the top RPI ranking in the country. UT outscored its opponents 411-104 this year and went 9-5 against USA Today/NFCA Top 25 teams during the season including an 8-4 mark against top 10 teams.

Eighteen student-athletes make up the All-Big 12 First and Second Team while 12 are on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

Oklahoma and Texas led the First Team selections with five each while the Sooners have the most second team student-athletes with four players listed. Texas has the most players on the Freshman Team for the second straight year with three honorees.

The 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship returns to Oklahoma City’s OGE Field at Devon Park, the home of the Women’s College World Series, from May 8-11. All 10 Conference softball teams will compete in the single-elimination format with the top-six finishing regular season teams receiving a first-round bye. The full bracket can be found here.

All-session and single-session tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here. Gates will open one hour before the first pitch of each day.

A full list of the honorees can be found below.

2024 All-Big 12 Award Winners

Player of the Year: Reese Atwood, Texas

Pitcher of the Year: Lexi Kilfoyl, Oklahoma State*

Defensive Player of the Year: Kinzie Hansen, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year: Teagan Kavan, Texas

Coach of the Year: Mike White, Texas

All-Big 12 First Team

Shaylon Govan, Baylor, INF, Jr.

Ailana Agbayani, BYU, SS/P, So.

Huntyr Ava, BYU, 1B, Sr.

Sarah Willis, UCF, P/OF, Sr.

Alyssa Brito, Oklahoma, UTL, Sr.

Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma, OF, Sr.*

Kinzie Hansen, Oklahoma, C, Gr.*

Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma, INF, Sr.

Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma, P, Gr.

Karli Godwin, Oklahoma State, INF, Fr.

Lexi Kilfoyl, Oklahoma State, P, Gr.*

Caroline Wang, Oklahoma State, C, Sr.*

Reese Atwood, Texas, C/1B, So.*

Citlaly Gutierrez, Texas, P, So.

Teagan Kavan, Texas, P, Fr.

Ashton Maloney, Texas, OF, RS-So.

Mia Scott, Texas, UTL, Jr.*

Kailey Wyckoff, Texas Tech, C, OF

All-Big 12 Second Team

Aliyah Binford, Baylor, P/INF, Jr.

Emily Hott, Baylor, UTL, Sr.

Shannon Doherty, UCF, 1B, Fifth Year

Chloe Evans, UCF, OF, Sr.

Turiya Coleman, Houston, C, UTL, Jr.

Angelina Allen, Iowa State, OF, Jr.

Lyric Moore, Kansas, C/UTL, Sr.

Rylie Boone, Oklahoma, OF, Sr.

Kierston Deal, Oklahoma, P, So.

Ella Parker, Oklahoma, UTL, Fr.

Alynah Torres, Oklahoma, UTL, Sr.

Ivy Rosenberry, Oklahoma State, P, Sr.

Kayden Henry, Texas, OF, Fr.

Viviana Martinez, Texas, SS/2B, So.

Katie Stewart, Texas, C/IF, Fr.

Abbie Orrick, Texas Tech, INF, Sr.

Riley Love, Texas Tech, INF, Sr.

Arriana Villa, Texas Tech, UTL, Sr.

All-Big 12 Freshman Team

Sierra Humphreys, UCF, INF

Samantha Rey, UCF, INF

Bethany Aguilar, Houston, INF

Ella Parker, Oklahoma, UTL

Kasidi Pickering, Oklahoma, UTL

Rosie Davis, Oklahoma State, INF

Karli Godwin, Oklahoma State, INF

Kayden Henry, Texas, OF, Fr.

Teagan Kavan, Texas, P, Fr.

Katie Stewart, Texas, C/IF, Fr.

Logan Halleman, Texas Tech, OF, Fr.

Raegan Jennings, Texas Tech, INF, Fr.

*All 12 student-athletes were unanimous selections

Players are sorted alphabetically by school.