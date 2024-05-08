Getting Spicy at the Library

You can visit the shelves across from Circulation next to the Puzzle Exchange to pick up this month’s spice and three recipes. No registration is required, and you do not have to have a library card. Limit one per patron.

Zey says the spice library was inspired in part by the seed library, which the library began offering in 2022. There’s a variety of veggies, fruits, herb, and flower seeds available.

Patrons may stop by and take up to three seed packets and a growing guide, no checkout is required.

_ _ _