Salina Media Connection Planning Open House

It’s the same organization, but in a new location.

Salina Media Connection was first established in Salina in 1991, then known as Access TV. The scope, and size of the organization has changed over the years. While for years it was located in the Memorial Hall Building on N 9th Street, it has now moved.

The organization is hosting an open house on Thursday in its new location inside the Innovation Center, located downstairs in The Temple at 336 S Santa Fe. This will be a “Come and Go’ event which will start at 4 p.m. and end at 7:00 p.m.

The public is welcome to stop by and learn about Salina Media Connection programs and studio availability.

Entrance to the event is at the glass portico located on the north side of The Temple