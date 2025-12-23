Holiday Travelers Hitting the Road

Twas the days before Christmas, and all through the state, many bags and cars were packed, as holiday travel adventures await.

AAA Kansas projects nearly 1.25 million Kansans will be traveling during the holidays, up 1% from last year. Nearly 92% of them, or 1.14 million, will drive to their destinations. More than 43,000 Kansans will travel by air, while another 50,500 will go on cruises or travel by train or bus.

According to the agency, overall 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the 13-day year-end holiday period beginning December 20 and ending January 1. This year’s forecast is a 2.2% increase over 2024, surpassing last year’s record of 119.7 million travelers.

With a record number of car travelers, AAA urges drivers to prioritize safety. December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month which serves as a timely reminder to make safe choices and stay vigilant. AAA and MADD encourage holiday travelers to plan safe rides home this holiday season during one of the most dangerous times of year on the road.

AAA responded to more than 860,000 emergency roadside assistance calls to help stranded drivers with issues like dead batteries, flat tires, and empty fuel tanks. When AAA responds to those roadside emergencies, it's incumbent upon all of us to keep everyone safe. Slow Down, Move Over means when you see stopped vehicles on the side of the road, reduce your speed and change lanes. That gives tow truck technicians, law enforcement officials, and other individuals room to complete their work safely.

AAA ’s Year-End Top Destinations