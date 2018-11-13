Travel Store Raises Nearly $24,000 For Community Programs

A Salina based convenience store chain collected nearly $24,000 for food banks across Kansas.
From October 22-31, all ten 24/7 Travel Store locations pledged to donate 5¢ from every gallon of gas sold to their local food bank.
Participating food banks include:
- Genesis Food Bank of Sherman County
- Genesis Food Bank of Thomas County
- Trego County Food Bank
- St. Joseph Food Bank of Hays
- Russell County Food Bank
- McPherson County Food Bank
- Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
- Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank
- Community Health Ministry of Alma/Maple Hill.
According to the company, locally the 24/7 Travel Stores donates $3,936.19 to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. The funds raised during the event can be used however the food banks wish – whether for operating costs, perishable groceries or other needs.
The amount raised across all locations totaled in $23,917.24. President of the company, Mark Augustine, is excited to see the impact these funds will have. “Food Bank Fill-Up was a huge success far exceeding the amount we set out to raise.” said Augustine. “24-7 Travel Stores wants to thank each food bank, their volunteers and our local communities for getting involved and supporting this event.
24/7 Travel Stores has ten locations across nine cities, spanning the state of Kansas: Goodland, Colby, WaKeeney, Hays, Russell, Salina, McPherson, Abilene and Maple Hill.