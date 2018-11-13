Travel Store Raises Nearly $24,000 For Community Programs

A Salina based convenience store chain collected nearly $24,000 for food banks across Kansas.

From October 22-31, all ten 24/7 Travel Store locations pledged to donate 5¢ from every gallon of gas sold to their local food bank.

Participating food banks include:

Genesis Food Bank of Sherman County

Genesis Food Bank of Thomas County

Trego County Food Bank

St. Joseph Food Bank of Hays

Russell County Food Bank

McPherson County Food Bank

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank

Community Health Ministry of Alma/Maple Hill.

According to the company, locally the 24/7 Travel Stores donates $3,936.19 to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. The funds raised during the event can be used however the food banks wish – whether for operating costs, perishable groceries or other needs.

The amount raised across all locations totaled in $23,917.24. President of the company, Mark Augustine, is excited to see the impact these funds will have. “Food Bank Fill-Up was a huge success far exceeding the amount we set out to raise.” said Augustine. “24-7 Travel Stores wants to thank each food bank, their volunteers and our local communities for getting involved and supporting this event.

24/7 Travel Stores has ten locations across nine cities, spanning the state of Kansas: Goodland, Colby, WaKeeney, Hays, Russell, Salina, McPherson, Abilene and Maple Hill.