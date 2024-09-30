Train Hits Pedestrian Pushing Wheelchair

A pedestrian pushing a wheelchair, and the person in the wheelchair, were both killed when they were hit by a train in Southwest Kansas late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was pushing a person in a wheelchair, attempting to cross a railroad crossing while the crossing arms were down and the warning signals active. Both were struck and killed by an oncoming train.

The incident happened just after 8:00 Sunday night in Seward County just off US 54 Highway at a Union Pacific Railroad Crossing on Seward County Road 3.