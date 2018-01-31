Salina, KS

Train Carrying Kansas Rep Marshall Hits Truck

FOX NewsJanuary 31, 2018

One person is dead and two people are injured after an Amtrak train carrying GOP lawmakers and their families collided with a trash truck outside of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The train was headed from Washington, DC to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia for a GOP retreat.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake says that the fatality and injuries involved the three individuals aboard the trash truck. Initial reports say everyone aboard the train is doing okay.

The accident took place in Crozet, Va., near Charlottesville, Va. Members were on a special chartered Amtrak train to the Greenbrier resort.

Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., tweeted that he was helping the injured.

“We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more,” he tweeted.

 

 

