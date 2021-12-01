Salina, KS

Trailer Winch Stolen

KSAL StaffDecember 1, 2021

A failed attempt to steal a trailer still resulted in something else getting taken.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a Salina woman reported her trailer winch had been taken from a workshop between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29.

The winch was with a flat-bed trailer, and the hitch lock on the trailer was damaged as well. Forrester said that the suspects were trying to take the trailer but couldn’t complete the task.

The total in damage and losses amounts to just over $1,500. It happened in the 300 block of Otto Avenue.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

