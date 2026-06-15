Trailer, Tools Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime between Friday at 4pm and Sunday at 4:30pm, someone broke into a home in the 100 block of E. Wayne Ave. and removed a number of high-end tools.

Police say a white, enclosed Haulmark trailer was also stolen from the renovation project site.

Table saws, nail guns, power tools and hand tools were all stolen. Loss and damage is listed at $35,000.

Police have a number of leads they are following up on as the investigation continues.