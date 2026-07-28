Commission Application Process Opens

The Salina City Commission is accepting Expression of Interest forms to fill the Commission seat recently vacated by former Commissioner Jerry Ivey. The seat’s term runs through January 2028.

According to the City, applicants must be qualified Salina electors. To apply click here.

Applications will be accepted until 5pm on Monday, August 10. City Commissioners will then review the applications and will appoint a new Commissioner at their August 24, 2026 meeting.

For questions, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 785-309-5735.