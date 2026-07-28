Burglar Flees as Homeowner Arrives

Police are investigating a residential burglary.

At about 6:45 PM Monday officers responded to the 500 block of S. 12th Street in reference to a residential burglary. Contact was made with the homeowner who advised he had arrived and upon entering he noticed several glass items broken in the residence.

The homeowner said a DVD player, several diecast metal cars, and several bar style mirrors were missing. The homeowner was compiling a complete list.

A neighbor reported seeing a black male, approximately 50 to 60 years old, wearing a white shirt, blue basketball shorts, and a large black camping style backpack flee the area as the homeowner arrived.

The investigation is on-going.