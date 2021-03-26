Trailer Theft At Orschlen

A security wire is cut and a trailer is stolen from a north Salina business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a Carry-On trailer is stolen off of the lot of Orscheln Farm & Home, 360 N. Ohio St. The theft is believed to have occurred between Tuesday and Thursday of this week.

The trailer had a security wire holding it in place on the lot, but it appears that someone cut the wire to steal it.

The Carry-On trailer is a 2021 model, dimensions of five-in-a-half feet by 10 feet, has a wooden floor and a steel mesh storage box at the front.

Total loss including damage from the theft is $1,600.