Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 44 °

Trailer Theft At Orschlen

Jeremy BohnMarch 26, 2021

A security wire is cut and a trailer is stolen from a north Salina business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a Carry-On trailer is stolen off of the lot of Orscheln Farm & Home, 360 N. Ohio St. The theft is believed to have occurred between Tuesday and Thursday of this week.

The trailer had a security wire holding it in place on the lot, but it appears that someone cut the wire to steal it.

The Carry-On trailer is a 2021 model, dimensions of five-in-a-half feet by 10 feet, has a wooden floor and a steel mesh storage box at the front.

Total loss including damage from the theft is $1,600.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

WR Robinson Returning To Chiefs

(Kansas City, MO) -- Demarcus Robinson is returning to the Chiefs after testing the free-agent marke...

March 26, 2021 Comments

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

March 26, 2021

Trailer Theft At Orschlen

Kansas News

March 26, 2021

Colby Community College Planning Bu...

Farming News

March 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Trailer Theft At Orschlen
March 26, 2021Comments
Record Giving at Match Ma...
March 26, 2021Comments
28 Percent of Saline Coun...
March 25, 2021Comments
Area Seniors Win Rudd Sch...
March 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices