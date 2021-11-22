Trailer Catches Fire

Salina Police are looking into an arson case of a trailer from early Saturday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 4:25, officers received reports of a trailer on fire at 1200 W. Crawford in lot 27.

There was a large fire on the northwest end of the lot behind the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant. A strong odor of gas was coming from the back of the trailer, and a red gas can was found in the area.

The owner of the property, a 63-year-old man from Colorado, estimates the damage to be $5,000.