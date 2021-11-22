Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 32 °

Trailer Catches Fire

KSAL StaffNovember 22, 2021

Salina Police are looking into an arson case of a trailer from early Saturday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 4:25, officers received reports of a trailer on fire at 1200 W. Crawford in lot 27.

There was a large fire on the northwest end of the lot behind the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant. A strong odor of gas was coming from the back of the trailer, and a red gas can was found in the area.

The owner of the property, a 63-year-old man from Colorado, estimates the damage to be $5,000.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

One Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident

A driver running a stop sign led to a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night in Salina. A 34-year-old S...

November 22, 2021 Comments

Trailer Catches Fire

Kansas News

November 22, 2021

Attempted Theft of Motorcycle

Kansas News

November 22, 2021

Pair of Trailer Thefts

Kansas News

November 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

One Injured in Two-Vehicl...
November 22, 2021Comments
Trailer Catches Fire
November 22, 2021Comments
Attempted Theft of Motorc...
November 22, 2021Comments
Pair of Trailer Thefts
November 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices